Forrest, App State host Ga. Southern

RAMPING IT UP: The Mountaineers have scored 70.3 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.SOLID SMITH: Smith has connected on 34.6 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last three games. He's also converted 65.5 percent of his foul shots this season.