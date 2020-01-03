Former Panthers LB Sam Mills is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

His most notable accomplishment in Carolina was coining the phrase “Keep Pounding.” Mills spent time after his playing career ended as a Panthers assistant coach. During that time, he began his battle with cancer and was given three or four months to live. More than three months later, he delivered his famous speech prior to the team’s 2003 home playoff game vs. the Cowboys, enforcing the message to “Keep Pounding” no matter the obstacles. The Panthers reached the Super Bowl that year, and the phrase has become the team’s mantra.