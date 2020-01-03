Former Panthers LB Sam Mills is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Third time’s the charm.
After being named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third time this year, former Panthers linebacker Sam Mills has been announced as a finalist for the first time.
The group of 25 modern-era semifinalists was announced in November and from that group, 15 finalists for the 2020 class were announced Thursday. Mills was previously a semifinalist in 2016. He was the only former Panther to be named a semifinalist.
Mills is the only player in Panthers history who has his jersey number (No. 51) retired. His number was retired during the 2005 season following his passing that year from intestinal cancer. He is also in the Panthers’ Hall of Honor and has a statue outside of Bank of America Stadium.
After spending nine years with the Saints (1986-1994), Mills was one of the original Panthers in 1995. He played in Carolina for three seasons, totaling 331 tackles, seven interceptions, 10 sacks and six forced fumbles. He finished his career with 1,265 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and 22 forced fumbles. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a one time First Team All-Pro selection during a remarkable 1996 season, in which the Panthers won the division and made the NFC Championship game.
His most notable accomplishment in Carolina was coining the phrase “Keep Pounding.” Mills spent time after his playing career ended as a Panthers assistant coach. During that time, he began his battle with cancer and was given three or four months to live. More than three months later, he delivered his famous speech prior to the team’s 2003 home playoff game vs. the Cowboys, enforcing the message to “Keep Pounding” no matter the obstacles. The Panthers reached the Super Bowl that year, and the phrase has become the team’s mantra.
His son, Sam Mills III, has been an assistant coach with the Panthers since 2005.
All 15 finalists are presented to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee the day before the Super Bowl, Feb. 1, or “Selection Saturday.” Five Modern-Era Player Finalists are then chosen from the group of 15. They must receive a minimum of 80 percent of positive votes to be approved.
This is Mills’ 18th year of eligibility for the Hall, the most of any finalist.
The only former Panthers players in the Hall of Fame are Reggie White and Kevin Greene. Former general manager Bill Polian is also in the Hall of Fame.
