First Alert: More rain in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in place for the entire WBTV viewing area today. There will be a few showers around for the morning commute, but the rain doesn’t look be terribly heavy.
Still, roadways are wet after last night’s rain, so please be careful as you head out the door. Another round of heavier and more widespread rain arrives for the late afternoon and evening hours, so the afternoon commute home may be impacted in a bigger way.
There may even be a few rumbles of thunder with the late-day band of showers. As for temperatures, they will remain mild enough for an all rain event as most all neighborhoods rise into the 60s this afternoon (50s in the mountains).
The heaviest rain looks to move east this evening, but if you’re heading out for a night on the town, I’d still grab an umbrella, just in case. Mild temperatures continue tonight with overnight lows only in the 50s.
Just a few showers will be left around on Saturday, one or two in the morning and perhaps a parting one during the afternoon. However, as chilly air works in, rain in the mountains will change over to snow Saturday afternoon into the morning on Sunday.
Accumulations look to be generally light – maybe around an inch or so in the major population centers – but several inches may accumulate in the highest elevations on the TN line.
For the rest of us, the rain pulls out quickly on Saturday with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s – well above average for early January - before falling back to the lower 50s in total sunshine on Sunday.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
