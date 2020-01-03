First Alert: Heavy pockets of rain continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large storm system continues to pound away at the southeastern US bringing multiple rounds of rain into the Carolinas. An embedded strong thunderstorm still can’t be ruled out in the WBTV eastern counties as these bands of rain move into central NC.
As that threat moves away, the rain isn’t necessarily ending, nor the snow for that matter.
A strong upper level vortex will roll over the region Saturday and Saturday night keeping showers in the picture for all of us during the day, and snow developing in the mountains overnight.
Accumulations could reach two inches in the Boone/Blowing Rock area and more than that around the peaks. High winds are also likely Saturday night complicating matters and making travel more dangerous with blowing snow and limited visibility. Gusts could reach 55mph.
Sunshine should return for most of us on Sunday, but temperatures will drop back into the mid 50s again for daytime highs.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.