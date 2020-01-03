First Alert again Friday with more rain arriving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After periods of light rain began late Thursday morning, you can expect to be dodging more raindrops through the day on Friday and extending into Saturday for that matter as well.
Temperatures however won’t be an issue as highs will bounce back into the 60s again for both those two days.
Behind this cool front causing the rain, sunshine returns on Sunday but cool air reappears too with highs falling back into the 50s and they’ll stay there for the majority of next week.
Another round of showers arrives on Tuesday but outside of that, the five day stretch between Sunday and Thursday should be mainly sunny and dry!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
