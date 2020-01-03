Family believes missing 13-year-old Florence girl may be being held against her will

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Tleyah Adriane Bethea of Florence was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday at her home on Pine Court.
Family members believe she left her home willingly but she may be being held against her will. Investigators said they have reason to believe she may be associated with a white van driven by a white man who has been seen around the Mullins area.
Bethea is a black female who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with long braided hair. She might be wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas with a gray or black jacket.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.