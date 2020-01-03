Concord residents forced to put up with foul smells after garbage man stops coming

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - There are laws in place to make sure landlords are doing right by you. This means repairs, safety codes and maintaining common areas – anything that deals with upkeep for tenants, must be done.
Some families at the Waters Edge Apartments in Concord say that wasn’t happening. For days, they say their trash was not being picked up.
Dumpsters were overflowing with trash. That trash caused a bad smell to linger and then came the rodents. One resident says he saw a raccoon take off with a dirty diaper in its mouth.
The trash was just picked up for the first time in a while on Thursday, but people say they pay too much money on rent for this to have happened.
Malcolm and Quatikka Elliot, who’ve lived in their unit for two years, say the stench from the trash found its way into their apartment.
“It’s kind of embarrassing. You don’t want to have family members over. Especially like our parents,” Quatikka added.
The overflow of garbage nearly took up parking spots .It wasn’t just one dumpster; it was all six left to rot. Old juice cartons, pizza boxes, spoiled food and whatever else you can barely identify, sat there for days.
Quatikka says she couldn’t remember the last time she saw a garbage truck stop by the apartments.
“Way before Christmas,” she confirmed.
WBTV’s Bria Bell took questions to office workers at Waters Edge, who declined comment or offer an explanation on why the trash went so long without being picked up.
“They know that’s not right,” said Quatikka.
Quatikka also mentioned a $15 fee included in rent specifically for trash – so she wonders, where that money was going.
“We could use that, we got kids,” she said.
Just down the street at Crestview Apartments, residents there are not having any trash issues and the complex is owned by Westdale Asset Management, the same company that oversees Water Edge. WBTV’s Bria Bell also reached out to corporate offices through phone calls and email, and have not heard back from anyone.
“Our goal is to get out of here as soon as our lease is up in a couple of months,” Quatikka confirmed.
The apartment has a contract with Republic Service, a solid waste company. Bell reached out to them as well, too. A spokesperson for the company did not go into detail but did note that the situation was being handled.
According to a sanitary expert with Cabarrus County, trash pile-up is usually a sign bills aren’t being paid.
