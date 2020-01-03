Chewy.com distribution facility going up quickly in Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain all day on Friday didn’t stop the progress at a massive building site in Rowan County. The online pet product retailer Chewy.com is building a 700,000 square foot distribution center. It was one of the biggest economic development projects ever announced for the county.
Anyone driving on I-85 just north of Salisbury can look over beside the interstate and see the huge distribution center being built by chewy.com.
“It’s remarkable," said Jon Carlton, who drives by the area 3-4 times a week. "They just took a pasture and now they’ve got a business down there.”
Carlton owns property nearby. He says the project is so important that locals have been dealing with a few issues.
“There’s a lot of inconvenience in the road out here with the power company running the lines and everything, but no body griped about it, nobody said anything about it because they knew what was going to happen with chewy going up," Carlton said.
“What a difference a year makes in Rowan County," said County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. "Seeing that huge facility over there really gives up hope in this community not only that things are going up, but going up quickly.”
Edds says the Chewy decision has created interest in the county from other developers. And while unemployment in rowan County is low, Edds says this facility and it’s projected hiring of more than 1200 workers, will be a good way for those already employed to have a better opportunity.
“We’ve got a lot of folks that are underemployed and they’re working 2-3 jobs, many times without benefits, they’re not home with their kids as much. What this allows folks to do is to consolidate jobs, have paid vacation, they have benefits, they have retirement, so this is a real godsend for this community and for a whole lot of folks.”
Edds says the project will increase the tax base by $55 million, and local economic development officials say they are hopeful that 1000’s of jobs will be created by other companies as a result of the Chewy location.
When chewy is at full staff, it will be among the top three private employers in Rowan County, along with Food Lion and Daimler Trucks, according to officials.
