Charlotte rapper DaBaby detained for questioning in Miami, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (WBTV) - Charlotte rapper DaBaby was detained for questioning in Miami, Florida Thursday, police say.
According to the Miami Police Department, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was detained and taken to headquarters for questioning in reference to an earlier incident involving a robbery.
Police say because this is an open and ongoing investigation, officers cannot confirm his involvement in the case.
DaBaby was being questioned by robbery detectives Thursday night. He was NOT arrested, according to police.
This is DaBaby’s second incident involving police in just a matter of weeks.
On Dec. 24, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced that they were launching an Internal Affairs investigation into a Dec. 23 incident involving DaBaby.
On that day in December, the rapper was formally cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delay outside of Bojangles Coliseum after a show at around 11 p.m before being released from custody.
CMPD says their investigation is “to determine if officers followed department policies and directives during the incident.”
The Dec. 23 incident came hours after DaBaby gave gifts to 200 Charlotte children for the holidays.
CMPD has not said anything else about the status of their internal investigation. Miami Police did not provide any other information about Thursday’s incident.
