Charlotte experts weigh in on Iraq airstrike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Leader of Iran’s elite Quds military force, Qassem Soleimani, is dead after an airstrike in Baghdad ordered by President Donald Trump.
The Pentagon said Trump made the decision to kill the Iranian leader to “protect U.S. personnel.” Trump accused Soleimani of “developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq, and throughout the region.”
This has led to the promise of retaliation from Iran.
The State Department told Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately.
“[Soleimani] was at the apex of special operations,” Winthrop Professor Chris Van Aller says. “Which kind of means commando or supportive terrorism, as well as with strong connections to their equivalent of the CIA.”
Van Aller says it is hard to predict what happens next.
“I’m not sure the administration has plotted out the long-term implications of the fact that we are going to be vulnerable in a lot of areas,” he says.
He is pointing out other factors that mark the complexities of this event, like the fact it happened in Iraq.
“We assassinated someone on the sovereign territory of another country,” Van Aller says. “That goes against international law right there.”
Political experts like Michael Bitzer say the timing of this strike - ahead of the 2020 presidential election - is significant.
“To have this kind of significant military action, taking out a leading Iranian official, is only going to influence - and perhaps harden - the stances that both sides see going into this very competitive presidential election,” Bitzer says.
He adds that it will likely solidify a partisan divide. Republicans will defend the president’s actions.
“You will hear Democrats, particularly on the Hill, raise some particularly important questions about the validity of the evidence, and the issues the president used as the basis of this strike,” he says.
It is a time any Americans in Iraq should be extremely cautious.
“The sky’s the limit on what Iran may use its proxy forces to do, in Iraq particularly,” Van Aller says.
