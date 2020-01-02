SWAT situation closes road near downtown York

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - A portion of S. Congress Street in York was closed Thursday morning due to an active police investigation involving SWAT teams.
The situation unfolded on the 200 block of S. Congress St., between California Street and Galilean Road. Officials have not released many details about what sparked the heavy response, but the York Police Department tweeted that the road was closed “due to an active crime scene.”
People were asked to avoid the area.
From WBTV’s Sky3, SWAT officers could be seen with rifles drawn around the scene.
