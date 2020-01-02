NC Attorney General will appeal Voter ID decision, but won’t seek to require ID for upcoming primaries

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced he will be appealing the decision of a federal court striking down North Carolina’s new voter identification law — but he will not be asking for an emergency stay to keep the law in place for the upcoming primary elections.
North Carolina voters will go to the polls on March 3, and Stein said asking for the ruling to be stayed could cause problems for people at the polls.
“To avoid any further voter confusion in the primary election in which absentee voting begins in just 11 days and to ensure that the primary election proceeds on schedule and is administered in an orderly manner, the Department will not seek a stay of this injunction before the primary," he said in a release.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will review the ruling, the release states, but likely not before primary election day.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.