Myles Garrett speaks out for the first time on Twitter since his infinite suspension was upheld in November

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett’s infinite suspension was upheld on Nov. 21, and that was the last time fans heard from the Cleveland Browns defensive end on Twitter...
...until New Year’s Day.
Garrett finally broke his Twitter silence with an inspirational video that seems to reflect on the past, and how he will be moving forward in this new year.
His message can also be translated as one that can help others.
In the 47-second video, Garrett shares the following message over a slideshow of photos from the past year:
“For what it’s worth, it’s never too late to be whoever you want to be. There’s no time limit, start whenever you want. You can change, or stay the same. You can make the best, or the worst, of it. I promise you, you’re going to make the best of it. I hope you live a life you’re proud of. And if not, I hope you have the courage to start over again... Living and learning, being accountable. Focus on what matters, and what’s important. Growing stronger, getting better, and treating every second as if it’s a gift.”
After a late hit in the Nov. 14 Thursday Night Football game, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off while he was on the ground and swung it at the the quarterback when he got back to his feet and hit his head.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft also claimed that Rudolph used a racial slur towards him before the helmet strike.
The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely and upheld the punishment that will now last for the rest of the regular season and playoffs if the Browns advance.
The exact duration of Garrett’s suspension is not known at this time. He will be out at least six games, making it one of the longest suspensions for an on-field incident in NFL history.
By keeping the punishment “indefinite,” Garrett will have to apply for reinstatement into the NFL at some point next season.
Garrett will not be able to take part in any Cleveland Browns football activities or be at the organization’s facilities while the indefinite suspension is in effect.
