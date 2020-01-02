Myles Garrett speaks out for the first time on Twitter since his infinite suspension was upheld in November

“For what it’s worth, it’s never too late to be whoever you want to be. There’s no time limit, start whenever you want. You can change, or stay the same. You can make the best, or the worst, of it. I promise you, you’re going to make the best of it. I hope you live a life you’re proud of. And if not, I hope you have the courage to start over again... Living and learning, being accountable. Focus on what matters, and what’s important. Growing stronger, getting better, and treating every second as if it’s a gift.”