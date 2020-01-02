$3 Million gift funds Catawba College scholarships in 2020

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a news release from the school, Catawba College has received $3 million for additional scholarships for students who enroll in the 2020 fall semester and plan to major in either of these three areas of study: the humanities, the environment and sustainability (ENV), or education.
The gift, from Fred and Alice Stanback of Salisbury, represents $1 million each for the three focus areas.
The gifts enhance Catawba’s commitment to education, the humanities, and liberal arts, according to Dr. Jared R. Tice, Senior Vice President for the College Experience and Dean of Students. “At a time when much of American higher education is shifting to focus solely on professional degree programs, these generous scholarship gifts allow Catawba to be a bright beacon for prospective students seeking degrees in education, humanities, and liberal arts while seamlessly blending professional studies and career preparation,” he added.
Brien Lewis, College President, said that Catawba has always been about access and the opportunity for students to reach their full potential. “We are deeply grateful to the Stanbacks for their remarkable generosity that will provide transformational experiences to students pursuing humanities, education, and environmental studies. Each of these areas are vital to prepare students to navigate a rapidly changing global landscape.”
Dr. Constance Rogers-Lowery, Provost and Professor of Biology, said that Catawba is grateful for the opportunity to offer these scholarships. “We are committed to offering an elite educational experience at an affordable price, and these scholarships help us fulfill that promise to our community," she said.
Related to ENV scholarships, she said that Catawba's commitment to environment and sustainability is a cornerstone value. "Working with our excellent faculty, students in our Environment and Sustainability programs are active scholars. We engage all students in research, internships, travel, and service, because these activities provide a well-rounded education, and prepare students to achieve their goals after graduation."
Related to the liberal studies scholarships, she added: "More than studying subjects like history, languages, religious studies, and philosophy, a degree in a liberal arts field helps provide skills that are valued by employers, such as critical thinking, communication, team work, and the ability to view challenges from multiple points-of-view. These scholarships help make pursuing a degree in a liberal studies field affordable, so that students have every opportunity to gain these qualities that are ever-more important in our society."
Related to education scholarships, Dr. Lowery said that "students in our teacher education program participate in field experiences throughout their coursework that prepare them to be educators to future generations of learners. More students will be able to participate in our Academy for Teaching, with its mission of influencing education, one teacher at a time."
The scholarships are renewable over the student’s four years provided the student maintains their declared major or majors in the designated areas and is maintaining successful academic progress towards graduation. Prospective students may learn more about these scholarships by visiting the Catawba College website at www.catawba.edu/deptscholarships or by contacting the Office of Financial Aid at finaid@catawba.edu or at 704.637.4416.
