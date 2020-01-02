$3 Million gift funds Catawba College scholarships in 2020

Related to the liberal studies scholarships, she added: "More than studying subjects like history, languages, religious studies, and philosophy, a degree in a liberal arts field helps provide skills that are valued by employers, such as critical thinking, communication, team work, and the ability to view challenges from multiple points-of-view. These scholarships help make pursuing a degree in a liberal studies field affordable, so that students have every opportunity to gain these qualities that are ever-more important in our society."