Lock your doors, deputies warn as manhunt continues for escapee in western NC

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (Mark Price/Charlotte Observer) - Residents of North Carolina’s western Yancey County are being warned to lock their doors and stash their car keys away as the search continues for an escapee from nearby Tennessee.
The suspect was identified as Christopher Saults by WLOS. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office posted his mugshot on Facebook with few details about why he is considered a threat.
“This suspect fled from Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office into Yancey County earlier this evening,” the department posted late on New Year’s Day.
“Make sure vehicle keys are secured and home doors are locked,” the department posted.
Yancey County is in Western North Carolina, roughly 135 miles northwest of Charlotte.
It is believed the greatest threat of running into the suspect is in the area of U.S. 19 West, near the Tennessee state line, county officials said.
Saults “has several car thefts and drug charges from the Johnson City Police Department” in east Tennessee, WLOS reported.