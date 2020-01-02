Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BODY FOUND
Body found in SC's Sumter County
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The body of a 23-year-old South Carolina man was found early Wednesday morning, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said the body of Montrel Epps was found around 4:30 a.m. by a deputy during a property check after seeing Epps’ vehicle in the area, WIS-TV reported. Authorities said Epps' death marked Sumter's first homicide in 2020.
POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS
SC city's police chief resigns
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city's police chief, who had been under investigation for allegedly giving preferential treatment to a businessman, has resigned. Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller resigned Tuesday after First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe announced that Miller would not face criminal charges after a State Law Enforcement Division investigation, news outlets reported. City spokeswoman Leslie Fletcher says Miller will receive a severance payment equal to four months of his salary. Meanwhile, Fletcher says Deputy Chief Howie Thompson will continue to serve as interim police chief.
WHITE NATIONALIST ARRESTED
White nationalist who ran for Senate arrested in Florida
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they have arrested a white nationalist who ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Miami Herald reports that 36-year-old Augustus Sol Invictus was arrested Monday at a mall by Brevard County Sheriff's deputies. He was arrested on a warrant issued out of South Carolina charging him with kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Jail records show that Invictus is being held without bond and is to appear before a judge on Jan. 15.
WEATHER DATA-GRANT
Charleston students to collect data for climate study
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Students at two Charleston County elementary schools will have the opportunity to collect data and help scientists at NASA and NOAA who are analyzing data for an international climate change study. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports a $2,500 Department of Health and Environmental Control grant will help fund the project for students at James B. Edwards Elementary and Mount Pleasant Academy. Thirty-five schools from across South Carolina applied for the grant, and 10 were selected. Charleston’s awardees will tackle two projects: restoring a salt marsh habitat and contributing relevant data to an international database for global analysis of climate change.
FRATERNITY PROBATION-CLEMSON
3 Clemson frats placed on probation for hazing, misconduct
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — A report says three fraternities at Clemson University have been disciplined for violating the university's code of conduct. Delta Chi, Phi Delta Theta and Chi Phi were investigated following accusations of harsh new member processes and placed on probation. Delta Chi is on probation until Dec. 2021 for forcing new members into personal servitude. Chi Phi and Phi Delta Theta are on probation until May 2020. Chi Phi forced members to drink alcohol and Phi Delta Theta withheld information during an investigation. A Clemson representative says all three fraternities were placed under sanctions they must adhere to. The fraternities didn't immediately respond to comment requests.
CFP GAME-NONSTOP FLIGHTS
SC airport adds nonstop flight to New Orleans for title game
GREER, S.C. (AP) — Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will offer nonstop flights to New Orleans for the Clemson Tigers' appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Clemson will play LSU at 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Superdome. In a news release, the airport says American Airlines and United Airlines added three direct flights each to Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans for Clemson fans attending the game in New Orleans. The Greenville News reports the flights will leave GSP between Jan. 11 and Jan. 14.