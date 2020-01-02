Jimmy Buffet is returning to Charlotte in April. Hopefully, the weather will be nice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Theoden Janes/Charlotte Observer) - Parrotheads can finally celebrate again: After skipping Charlotte last spring, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will return to PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday, April 25, as part of his “Slack Tide Tour.”
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at www.ticketmaster.com or via charge by phone at 800-745-3000.
In addition to the Charlotte stop, Buffett is scheduled to perform in North Charleston, S.C., on April 16 and Columbia, S.C., on April 23, according to Ticketmaster.
The new tour will continue a hot streak for Buffett, who turned 73 on Christmas Day. This past September, the Broadway jukebox musical-comedy “Escape to Margaritaville” — featuring 20 numbers written by Buffett (including songs like “Why Don’t We Get Drunk” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise”) — hit the road on a national tour that continues through next August.
Buffett was last in Charlotte in April of 2018, when he performed at PNC Music Pavilion two weeks after pulling what felt at the time to some like a rather inconsiderate move by scrapping plans for a long-scheduled concert less than 36 hours before showtime. The 71-singer still wanted to come, he’d said; he just didn’t want to come when it was going to be cold and wet and windy out.
(The moral? Hopefully, the weather in Charlotte on April 25 will be warm and dry...)