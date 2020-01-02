Georgia’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’ temporarily blocked

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A controversial bill signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in 2019 was supposed to go into law on Jan. 1, 2020.
But the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” is not going into effect because a federal judge temporarily blocked it.
The leader of the Savannah Film Alliance spoke about what this means for the film industry going into the new year.
Savannah attorney Charles Bowen is the founder of the Savannah Film Alliance and has closely been monitoring House Bill 481 since it was signed into law by Governor Kemp last year.
He says since the federal judge issued the order to block the new law from going into effect, he hasn't heard of any other steps being taken by the governor’s office to challenge.
"The judge has clearly signaled he believes it is unconstitutional. And they are going to likely lose if it goes to a verdict,” Bowen said.
Bowen said he believes the best case scenario for the proponents of the legislation that would ban abortions in the state once a fetal heartbeat is detected is for the case to go to the Supreme Court.
When Governor Kemp initially signed the measure into law, there was immediate backlash from the film industry in the state, with several productions pulling projects out, including in the Savannah area.
Since the federal judge issued the temporary block, Bowen says the film industry interest in Georgia and the Savannah area has gone back to normal.
"My understanding from the film office and from people that have contacted me is that there's a lot of interest in Savannah in this upcoming year. So right now, it's a matter of can we get the infrastructure in place, can Savannah continue to compete. And if we can, I believe it will be a great year,” Bowen said.
Bowen said infrastructure still needed in the area includes a full-sized sound stage that can handle major motion pictures.
