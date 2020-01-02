Former Panther Mike Tolbert plans to open boxing studio in SouthPark area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert is planning to open a boxing studio in Charlotte’s SouthPark area in 2020.
Tolbert, a three-time NFL Pro-Bowler once known for his powerful running style, used to spend hours boxing as part of his off-season conditioning workouts. Now, he is preparing to open a state-of-the-art boxing studio in the Charlotte area.
Together with his wife Shianette, Tolbert has signed a development agreement with RockBox Fitness, a Charlotte-based fitness franchise. There’s no exact location as of yet, but Mike and Shianette expect to open a RockBox Fitness studio in the SouthPark area in the summer of 2020.
“I used to spend hours in the ring as way to step up my off season conditioning workouts. I loved it. Still love it. Can’t get enough,” Tolbert said, who always said he’d be doing something boxing related once his football career ended. “RockBox supports the incredible advantages of being fit. Not just in sport, but in our everyday lives. It’s this last point that encouraged me and Shianette to want to open a RockBox studio and share the experience with everyone who wants the same out of life.”
“RockBox is much more than just boxing. It’s more than just working out. It’s more than just a gym. It’s a reach-your-goals, live-life-out-loud, feel-good fitness community. Whether you’re at RockBox, at work, or out with family and friends – once you become a member, you’ll see that Rockbox becomes an attitude and a lifestyle,” Shianette added.
Tolbert signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2012. By the end of his NFL career, he racked up 2,649 rushing yards, 1,861 receiving yards and 46 total touchdowns. He earned three Pro Bowl honors in 2013, 2015, and 2016. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in both 2013 and 2015.
Shianette, a National University alum who graduated with a degree in Psychology and minor in Criminal Justice, came across a social media post about RockBox in early 2019 and soon after joined a studio in Charlotte.
“Over the past several years, a growing number of athletes have transitioned from the bright lights of professional sports and become a rising presence in the franchise world, and we’re incredibly excited to welcome Mike and Shianette to our team,” said RockBox co-founder Roger Martin.
