Former NFL coach, player Sam Wyche has died at age 74

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former NFL coach and player Sam Wyche has passed away at age 74.
According to WBTV sister station WXIX, Wyche, 74, passed away after a short battle with metastatic melanoma.
Doctors said they couldn’t treat his cancer due to medications Wyche was on following his heart transplant in 2016. He had that heart transplant surgery in Charlotte at Carolinas Medical Center. Wyche said former Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson came to visit him in the hospital after his 2016 surgery.
Wyche played for the Washington Redskins, and played and coached for the Cincinnati Bengals. Wyche was head coach for the Bengals from 1984 to 1991 and led the team to Super Bowl XXIII in 1989. After four seasons as head coach in Tampa Bay, Wyche became a CBS analyst in 1998.
Bengals President Mike Brown says Wyche was a “wonderful guy”.
He released the following statement:
Wyche was a Furman quarterback and also a volunteer coach for Pickens High School for a time, according to WYFF.
Wyche is in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, the Furman University Athletic Hall of Fame and the American Football Association’s Semi Pro Football Hall of Fame.
