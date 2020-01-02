Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche has died

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche died around noon Thursday, according to a family friend.
Wyche, 74, died very quickly and was surrounded by family.
He passed away after a short battle with metastatic melanoma.
Doctors said they couldn’t treat his cancer due to medications Wyche was on following his heart transplant in 2016.
Wyche was head coach for the Bengals from 1984 to 1991 and led the team to Super Bowl XXIII in 1989.
Bengals President Mike Brown says Wyche was a “wonderful guy”.
He released the following statement:
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.