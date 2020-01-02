First Alert: Rain showers moving eastward into Charlotte metro area this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a fairly dry and cloudy start to your Thursday, rain showers are gradually move east into the Carolinas. A late-day First Alert has been issued for the mountains and foothills, as the rain arrives there first before moving to the gradually pushing further east.
Most of the Charlotte area will remain dry until very late in the day, though rain will likely impact the afternoon commute home. Neighborhoods east of I-77 may not get into the rain until very late in the day, if not after sundown.
Highs temperatures will make a run into the low to middle 50s before falling off once the rain begins. Occasional rain remains in the forecast tonight with low temperatures settling in the middle 40s.
A First Alert has already been in place for the entire WBTV viewing area for Friday. There will likely be a few showers around for the morning commute on Friday. The rain shouldn’t be terribly heavy, but it could be enough to wet the roadways and be a little disruptive for the morning rush.
Another round of rain arrives for the late afternoon and evening hours, so the afternoon commute home may be impacted in a bigger way. As for temperatures, they will remain mild enough for an all rain event. In fact, even with occasional wet weather, Charlotte may push 70° Friday afternoon.
Just a few showers will be left around early on Saturday. However, as chilly air works in, the mountains could start to pick up a few snow showers from Saturday evening into the morning on Sunday. Accumulations look to be light – maybe around an inch or so - in the highest elevations.
For the rest of us, the rain pulls out quickly on Saturday with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s – well above average for early January - before falling back to the lower 50s in total sunshine on Sunday.
- Meteorologists Al Conklin & Jonathan Stacey
