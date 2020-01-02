Deadly crash involving pedestrian shuts down road in Huntersville

By WBTV Web Staff | January 1, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 11:18 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a deadly crash involving a pedestrian has completely shut down part of a road in Huntersville Wednesday night.

Statesville Road between Gilead Road and Hunters Road is shut down in both directions due to the crash.

Huntersville Police say the crash involved a pedestrian, but did not provide any other details about what happened.

No names have been released.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story and no other information was released.

