CMPD officers, employees share their New Year’s resolutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There may not be any department more ready for a new year than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. It was a rough 2019 -108 homicides last year, in the deadliest year since 1993.
But on the heels of that tough-to-digest number, also some numbers with pride. They’ve had arrests in 80 percent of those murders, and that’s with 180 open positions. All this, they say, adds up to looking ahead to a brighter year with some personal resolutions.
CMPD put out some goals from the officers on social media. Some are about work, but others about self-reflection and self-awareness.
It’s sometimes hard to see police officers as regular people, but they are. And like regular people, these men and women in uniform make New Year’s resolutions like the rest of us.
Officer Robert Davis says his goal is less about personal growth and more about working to improve police interactions with those who may be sick. He says he wants to spend this year making more people aware that the department has a new designated team that works with mental health clinicians to help keep people safe and out of jail.
“I also want to help combat the stigma of mental health in some of our communities here in Charlotte, and last, but certainly not least, I want to touch more lives next year than I did this year,” said Officer Davis.
Detective Anderson says she’s career-driven, and her resolutions include wanting to move up a title in her job. She wants that, she says, to have more responsibility and influence to help our community.
“My 2020 New Year’s resolution is to go through the sergeant’s promotion process,” said Anderson.
On a more personal level, Investigative Tech James Davis wants to become a first-time homeowner this year, but that’s not the only thing.
“And also to become an even greater Zumba instructor with the YMCA up in the coming year,” Davis added.
Personality.
Dreams.
Hopes for the year ahead.
All things hard to sometimes see from officers who so often have to be stoic and stern. It’s nice when officers let down their guard to show the other side. People like Sergeant Jose Torres – he says 2020 is the year where he wants to grow both professionally and personally.
“I want to really get to know the people and community I serve. Lastly, I want to continue to love my family unconditionally,” said Torres.
