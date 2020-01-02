Charlotte community group releases balloons to honor more than 100 killed in 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While many people were out celebrating the new year, Charlotte community group Mothers of Murdered Offspring were happy to see 2019 fade into the sunset.
“2020 has got to be better. We can’t go through this another year,” one organizer said.
MOMO as they’re known, helps grieving families in the Charlotte area get through the pain and despair of losing a loved one to homicide.
The year of 2019 was a rough one.
Kay Rushing is the mother of Alisa Mackey who, according to police, was shot and killed by her estranged boyfriend in 2015.
“It happened on Easter. I was on my way to work, SWAT team past me I was like ‘oh, let me get out of the way somebody needs help.’ Four hours later, I learned it was my daughter,” Rushing said.
Rushing came to Frasier Park Wednesday like so many did. All members of a club no one wanted to join. Those who have lost loved ones to violence.
They had pictures, wrote names on cards and sent them skyward with purple balloons. Not only to tell the world who these people were, but maybe to convince someone that grabbing a gun isn’t the way to settle problems.
They’ve done this so many times before, sometimes holding three vigils all in the same week for different victims.
“And all we can do is pray for our city. Pray for our families. Pray for those who are losing their children,” another organizer said.
