Carpenter pulls child from Hickory lake after hearing cries for help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A carpenter is being credited with saving a child’s life in Hickory Thursday morning.
Deputies say a 6-year-old boy fell into Lake Hickory around 11:15 a.m. and three men working on a nearby home heard the child’s cries for help.
The men were remodeling a home on Swan Lane in the Wittenberg Community when they heard what initially sounded like a cat screaming.
The men soon realized the sounds were a child screaming “help me,” and one of the carpenters, Scott Lingerfelt, jumped in the water and swam 40 yards to the little boy.
The child’s brother helped pull him out of the lake before the boy was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center to be evaluated.
“Sheriff Bowman would like to thank the citizens for their help in saving a life,” deputies said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.