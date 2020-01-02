Body found believed to be Rowan County man Rick Travis, missing since February

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A body thought to be that of missing Rowan County man Rick Travis was discovered on Tuesday morning by a deer hunter, according to investigators.
Travis, the former head of Rowan County’s Department of Social Services, has been missing since February 11, 2019. On that date Travis left home to go for a run and was never seen again.
The 66-year-old was an experienced marathoner, but was suffering from a cognitive impairment at the time of his disappearance.
There have been massive searches involving hundreds of volunteers and professionals, and a $10,000 reward had been offered.
The body was found near the Yadkin River in the north Rowan, Spencer area.
A possible cause of death has not been released.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Spencer Police Department at 704-633-3574.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.