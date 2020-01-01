13-year-old girl shot several times overnight in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A 13-year-old girl is listed in serious condition after she was shot several times early Tuesday morning, Raleigh police said.
The teen was inside a home in the 2900 block of Oneida Court when shots were fired into the house around 1:45 a.m.
“It really sounded like a machine gun,” said Johnnie Townsend, who lives near the home. Detectives interviewed Townsend and some of his neighbors Tuesday morning.
“It seems like a very nice family over there. I just wouldn’t take it to hear that type of gunshot going off over there,” Townsend said.
Police say the teen suffered “several gunshot wounds.”
The girl’s family drove her to the hospital where she is currently listed in “serious condition.”
“It seems like it was targeted just because it was the one house, and it was in a cul-de-sac. I don’t think it would be random,” said David Dibble, who lives in the neighborhood. “It’s one of the worst things when something happens to your kid.”
Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
