Vehicle rolls over trooper during DWI arrest in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina state trooper was injured when a vehicle rolled over him during a DWI arrest early Wednesday morning.
Officials say the trooper pulled over a suspected drunk driver around 2 a.m. on Interstate 40 near the 121 westbound exit. As the trooper was making the arrest, the suspect vehicle rolled over the trooper.
The trooper was hospitalized and is expected to be OK. Backup law enforcement arrested the driver and charged him with driving while impaired.
The man’s name has not been released.
