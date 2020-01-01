UAB, Charlotte start conference play

TEAM LEADERS: Jordan Shepherd has averaged 15.4 points to lead the way for the 49ers. Complementing Shepherd is Jahmir Young, who is putting up 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Blazers are led by Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who is averaging 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYREEK: Scott-Grayson has connected on 40.8 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last five games. He's also made 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.