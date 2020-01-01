Teen charged with murder of 13-year-old girl in Concord Mills mall shooting

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that killed a 13-year-old girl and left two other teenagers injured Saturday at Concord Mills mall.
Dontae Milton Black, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and felony riot, with additional charges pending. Police say they are still trying to identify other individuals that may have been involved.
The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. outside Dave & Buster’s on Concord Mills Boulevard. Avenanna Propst, of Concord, was shot and died at the scene. Two boys, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were shot and injured.
Investigators say Propst nor the two two boys shot were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting and were not Black’s intended targets. Police say the teen boys are “lucky to be alive."
A man wearing a red and white checkered hoodie was seen on surveillance shortly before the shooting, displaying a firearm in the Concord Mills parking lot. Witnesses said a short time later he fired the gun in the direction of Dave & Buster’s.
After the arrest on Wednesday, investigators say they believe Black was in a verbal altercation with a 16-year-old boy in the mall. When the group of teens were asked to leave, Black went out one entrance and the 16-year-old left through Dave & Buster’s because he feared Black had a gun.
When Black saw the 16-year-old exiting Dave & Buster’s in the parking lot, police say he began firing in his direction, striking Propst and the two other teens who were not involved. Propst was pronounced dead at the scene.
“She was peaceful. She was always caring, kind, nice,” Propst’s friend said of Avenanna.
“The Concord Police Department continues to extend their deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Propst,” read a release from the department after Black’s arrest. “Concord Police also would like to thank the other law enforcement agencies, especially the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, that assisted in the investigation and those in the community that offered information and support.”
Police say Propst’s cousin, 31-year-old Derron Jordan, was killed in a shooting just hours earlier in a Concord neighborhood. The two shooting are not connected.
Investigators say that a photo circulating on social media showing a person in a red and white Coca-Cola hoodie, which looked similar to the suspect in the surveillance photos, was not connected to the crime or suspect in any way.
Black is being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center with no bond.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-Crime.
