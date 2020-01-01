Sunshine, dry conditions turn to rain after New Years Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We're kicking off this New Year with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures slightly above-average in the mid-50s across the WBTV viewing area.
Overnight temperatures will return to the mid 30s across the Piedmont and lower 30s in the higher elevations.
While the majority of your Thursday will be dry, sunshine will be fairly limited as the day goes on mostly cloudy skies will precede our first wave of rain tomorrow evening.
Our next weather maker provides the opportunity for rain showers Thursday evening through Saturday midday, however, at this point Friday appears to be the wettest day of the three - so a First Alert has been declared.
Overall expect between 1-2" of rain totals with higher amounts possible north of the I-85 corridor by Saturday afternoon. While heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out along, we'll experience intermittent breaks from the rain between Thursday and Saturday.
Highs will reach in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the remainder of the "workweek' before cooler and drier arrives during the second half of the weekend.
Have a wonderful start to the New Year,
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
