Northeastern looks to extend streak vs Elon

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Northeastern has been fueled by senior leadership while Elon has leaned on freshmen this year. Seniors Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively accounted for 54 percent of Northeastern's scoring this season and 56 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have combined to score 42 percent of the team's points this year and have accounted for 53 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Marcus Sheffield II has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last three games. He's also made 85 percent of his free throws this season.