Mothers of Murdered Offspring hoping for less killing in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Genicia Hariston spoke to WBTV on New Year’s Eve in the same park where she’s held dozens of vigils in 2019.
Hairston works with Mothers of Murdered Offspring in Charlotte. The group works to support the families of loved ones who have died because of violence.
Hairston and other volunteers with the organization have used Camp Greene Park in west Charlotte as a meeting place for community vigils. Hairston made several trips to the park in 2019, and said she had lost count of how many different vigils she’d been a part of.
"After June, I just stopped counting because we were out here at least two to three times a week,” explained Hairston.
Each week the vigils have a slightly different scene, but a similar setting. There are candles, balloons and an overwhelming sense of sadness.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has investigated 108 homicides in 2019. That’s the highest homicide count the city has had since 1993.
Police have told WBTV that many of the killings are over petty arguments, small amounts of marijuana, and disputes that have escalated.
Charlotte mother Linda Williams lost her 40-year-old son Eugene Williams in July of 2019. He was shot in broad daylight on Evanshire Drive in north Charlotte.
"I wish he was here today. That's all I want,” Linda Williams told WBTV in an interview.
The McDonald family was devastated when their son, Malik Clark, was shot and killed after an argument that started on social media. Clark was shot and killed on Kelston Place near Albemarle Road in October.
"He was in a disagreement with someone through social media over rap music,” said Clark’s mother, Rachel McDonald.
In December, many in Charlotte were rocked by the killing of Scott Brooks, a co-owner of Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa. Police believe Brooks was trying to open the business when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt. His death had city leaders calling for change.
"I would challenge our council to push harder to be able to address the issue of violent crimes in our community,” said Charlotte City Council member Julie Eiselt during a council meeting held shortly after the killing.
Hairston said she doesn’t understand why people have been so quick to jump to violence to solve disputes.
"I don't know why the impulse is there for people to go to guns or go to knives," said Hairston.
She said she wants more dialogue between community leaders about what can be done to stop the killing. Her hope is that history doesn’t repeat itself in 2020.
"All I can do is pray that that is not the case because, like I said, over a hundred is entirely too many, entirely too many, entirely too many,” said Hairston.
