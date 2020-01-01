1 killed, 2 injured including 4-year-old after head-on collision in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Troopers say one person was killed and two people were injured including a 4-year-old child after a head-on collision in York County on New Year’s Eve.
The incident happened on South Carolina Highway 5 near Pine Avenue, just south of Rock Hill around 7 p.m.
Officials say a sedan was headed north on Highway 5 when it traveled left of center and collided head-on with a box truck that was headed south on Highway 5.
The man who was driving the box truck was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no passengers in the box truck.
Officials say the person who was driving the sedan was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 4-year-old child, who was properly restrained in a child seat in the backseat of the sedan, was injured and taken to the hospital for precaution.
Officials did not provide any other details about this crash.
