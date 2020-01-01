1 injured in reported shooting in northeast Charlotte on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was injured in a reported shooting in northeast Charlotte on New Year’s Eve.
The incident happened on Old Concord Road near Meadow Vista Road around 11 p.m.
Mecklenburg EMS says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
Officials have not given any other details about this incident.
