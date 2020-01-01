Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks on passing of former NBA Commissioner David Stern

NBA Commissioner David Stern, left, and Michael Jordan, Washington Wizards president of Basketball Operations, look on during a ceremony at the Eastern Branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington Thursday, Feb. 8, 2001 where they helped in unveiling extensive renovation of the center, part of the NBA All Star Legacy Project . (Source: AP Photo/Ron Thomas)
By Andrew Barnett | January 1, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan was among many sports figures who reacted to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern on Wednesday.

Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, died at age 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming commissioner in 1984.

Jordan released a statement about Stern’s passing Wednesday.

“Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today. He guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before. His vision and leadership provided me with the global stage that allowed me to succeed. David had a deep love for the game of basketball and demanded excellence from those around him – and I admired him for that. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I offer my deepest sympathies to Dianne and his family,” Jordan said.

Former Hornets star Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues tweeted about Stern’s passing.

“Tough loss today for the league. I remember being drafted and shaking former #NBA commissioner David Sterns hand. That day forever changed my life and today will as well. #RIP,” Bogues tweeted.

Another former Hornets star Baron Davis tweeted about Stern’s passing Wednesday evening.

“Rest is peace David Stern. Appreciate the time we spent and also the catchups in your office. You always made time. Thank you for your leadership in the NBA. Prayers to your family and the league,” Davis tweeted.

According to a tweet from Charlotte Observer writer Rick Bonnell, Stern devised the plan to keep the NBA in Charlotte in May 2002, on the same day the Hornets were given permission to move to New Orleans.

Charlotte native and former NBA star Anthony Morrow tweeted praying hands in reaction to a tweet about Stern’s passing.

