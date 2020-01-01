Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 20 of his season-high 25 points before halftime and Tre Jones returned from a foot injury to help second-ranked Duke beat Boston College 88-49. Hurt made 10 of 16 shots and hit 5 of 10 3-pointers to lead the Blue Devils. Duke shot nearly 52%. Jones had 10 assists in his return from a foot sprain that had sidelined him for two games. CJ Felder had 13 points to lead Boston College. The Eagles shot 34% for the game.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Erik Haula had a goal and an assist, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Sebastian Aho also scored and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists for the Hurricanes, who won their second straight game after a three-game losing streak. Ryan Dzingel scored into an empty net. Max Domi scored for the seventh straight game for the Canadiens, who dropped their third straight and closed out a seven-game trip with a record of 3-4.
UNDATED (AP) — Underclassmen are thriving at point guard in college basketball as conference play begins in earnest. The list includes top NBA prospects like Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton, Arizona freshman Nico Mannion and injured North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony. Sophomores are playing big roles for No. 3 Kansas with Devon Dotson, No. 17 Kentucky with Ashton Hagans and defending national champion Virginia with Kihei Clark. North Carolina coach Roy Williams says the challenge with developing young point guards is more about mentality than physical skills.
UNDATED (AP) — Connecticut's Kemba Walker and Kentucky's Anthony Davis headline The Associated Press men's college basketball all-decade team. They are joined by Duke's Zion Williamson, Creighton's Doug McDermott and Villanova's Jalen Brunson. The team was voted on by a panel of AP Top 25 voters on players from the 2010s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and Gordon Hayward added 21 as the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-92. Boston has won six of seven and improved to 23-8. PJ Washington led Charlotte with 15 points, and Miles Bridges had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets have lost six straight. Tatum hit five straight shots in the first quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers. The Celtics overcame an early five-point deficit to lead 24-18 after the first quarter. Hayward scored 10 points in the second quarter as Boston stretched the lead to 14 before taking a 50-43 edge into halftime.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest says starting quarterback Jamie Newman plans to play elsewhere next season as a graduate transfer. The school announced Newman’s unexpected move and said the redshirt junior had entered his name into the transfer portal. Newman threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for the eight-win Demon Deacons. He is also a physical runner with his 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame, running for 574 yards and another six scores this season. Wake Forest has four returning quarterbacks, including Sam Hartman with three years of eligibility remaining.