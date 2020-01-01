Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and Gordon Hayward added 21 as the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-92. Boston has won six of seven and improved to 23-8. PJ Washington led Charlotte with 15 points, and Miles Bridges had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets have lost six straight. Tatum hit five straight shots in the first quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers. The Celtics overcame an early five-point deficit to lead 24-18 after the first quarter. Hayward scored 10 points in the second quarter as Boston stretched the lead to 14 before taking a 50-43 edge into halftime.