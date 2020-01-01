First Alert issued for Thursday evening for the mountains and foothills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a new low pressure system comes closer to us, a First Alert has been issued for the mountains and foothills on Thursday evening. The showers will get there first and could arrive as early as late afternoon in the mountains. It will move to the east from there.
A First Alert has already been in place for the entire WBTV viewing area for Friday. There could be a few showers around for the morning commute on Friday.
The rain shouldn’t be heavy but could be enough to wet the roadways and be a little disruptive in the morning. A good chunk of the day should be dry before another round of rain arrives for the late afternoon and evening hours. The best news is that temperatures will remain mild enough for an all rain event.
Just a few showers will be left around on Saturday. However, as chilly air works in, the mountains could start to pick up a few snow showers from Saturday evening into the morning on Sunday.
Accumulations look to be light – maybe around an inch or so. We will continue to watch it as we go out in time.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.