1 in critical condition, 2 others injured after New Year’s Day shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is in critical condition and two other people were injured after a shooting on New Year’s Day in Rock Hill.
The incident happened on Booker Washington Street shortly after midnight. Rock Hill Police officers responded to a home for a shooting with multiple victims.
When they arrived, police found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, a 42-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
All victims were taken to hospital for their injuries. Police say the 64-year-old man is in critical condition while the other victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Officials are investigating this incident as an attempted murder with multiple victims. Police say the incident appears to be isolated at this time.
There’s no word on possible suspects or persons of interest.
