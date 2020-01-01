Chilly New Year’s Eve - more rain by week’s end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re heading out for the New Year’s Eve festivities, you will need a jacket – but no rain gear. Temperatures will go from the upper 50s this afternoon to around 40 degrees by midnight. Skies will remain clear throughout.
New Year’s Day will be another nice one. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies giving way to a little more cloud cover before the day is over. We will stay dry though.
As you head back to work on Thursday, we will start the day with mainly cloudy skies. However, there is a chance for showers by the time you hit the road for the evening commute.
The rain chance will last from Thursday evening through the day on Friday.
A First Alert has been issued for Friday, when the rain is likely to be the heaviest. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday and the 60s on Friday. Even lows will stay well above the freezing mark – so winter weather isn’t in the cards this time.
Showers will likely be left around for the morning on Saturday before we dry out for the rest of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s right into next week.
Happy New Year!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
