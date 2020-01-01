Charlotte-area hospitals welcome first babies of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first baby born in Mecklenburg County this year arrived just after midnight! Other babies entered the world a short time later - and they will forever be bonded with the same birthday: 01/01/2020.
Nico Wilson was born at Novant Presbyterian in uptown Charlotte at 12:08 a.m. Baby Wilson, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces, was the hospital’s first delivery of 2020.
Baby Aiden Michael Lewis was born at Atrium Health Pineville at 12:42 a.m., weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.
“Dr. Ted Garcia of Atrium Health Piedmont OB/GYN delivered little Aiden who made a grand entrance as our first Charlotte-Mecklenburg baby of 2020!” Atrium said. “They are thrilled to introduce their baby boy to the world,” Atrium said of baby Lewis’ first-time parents.
Several hours after Lewis, around 8:06 a.m., baby KhyOen Damoire Ricardo Tillman was born. Tillman was delivered at Novant Health Huntersville, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
Charlotte-area hospitals say they’re expecting more deliveries Wednesday.
