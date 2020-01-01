Charleston looks for home win vs Towson

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Grant Riller, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller have combined to score 53 percent of College of Charleston's points this season. For Towson, Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 51 percent of all Towson scoring, including 67 percent of the team's points over its last five games.