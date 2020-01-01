Chance for rain, snow showers return Thursday into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The new year is off dry and mild start with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures slightly above-average in the mid-50s across the WBTV viewing area.
Overnight temperatures will return to the mid 30s across the Piedmont and lower 30s in the higher elevations.
While the majority of your Thursday will be dry, sunshine will be fairly limited as the day goes on mostly cloudy skies will precede our first wave of rain tomorrow evening. Our next weather maker provides the opportunity for rain showers Thursday evening through Saturday midday, however, at this point Friday appears to be the wettest day of the three - so a First Alert has been declared.
Overall expect between 1-2" of rain totals with higher amounts possible north of the I-85 corridor by Saturday afternoon. While heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out along, we'll experience intermittent breaks from the rain between Thursday and Saturday.
In the higher elevations, wrap around moisture and sub-freezing northwesterly air could produce snow showers going into Sunday morning. At this point, snow accumulation doesn't look impressive. Check back with the First Alert weather team over the next couple days as we fine tune the forecast.
Happy New Year,
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
