VA Tech loses Belk Bowl on last-second touchdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Kentucky took the lead on last-second touchdown pass, and the Virginia Tech football team fell 37-30 in the Belk Bowl on Tuesday in Charlotte, NC.
The Hokies led 30-24 with 0:15 remaining, when Wildcats’ QB Lynn Bowden Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali. The extra point by Matt Ruffolo gave UK a 31-30 lead.
The TD pass was the first of the game for Bowden, as the converted wide receiver had a game-high 234-yards rushing on 34 carries, with two rushing touchdowns.
He only attempted 12 passes, completing six of them for 73 yards.
Virginia Tech’s final play of the game was an attempt at a hook-and-lateral, but a fumble was picked up by Kentucky’s Jordan Wright, and returned 28 yards for a touchdown as time expired.
Brian Johnson kicked three field goals for the Hokies, including a 54-yarder in the 1st quarter.
Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 12-of-22 passes for 110-yards and two touchdowns.
The Hokies rushed for 219 yards a a team, with a team-high 126 from Deshaun McClease, while the Wildcats had 331 yards on the ground as a team.
Virginia Tech finishes the season with a record of 8-5.
