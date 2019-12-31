Two safely escape minutes before fire engulfs minivan on I-85

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were able to safely exit their vehicle minutes before it burst into flames on Monday night on I-85 in Concord.
Officials say the driver had filled the minivan with gas at exit 58, then noticed smoke coming from the vehicle as it approached exit 55.
The driver pulled the vehicle over and was able to get out safely, along with one passenger.
Firefighters from the Concord Fire Department responded within minutes and extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
