Troopers and police out in full force for New Year’s Eve drivers

ICARD, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol will not be taking New Year’s Eve night off. Officials say troopers will be out in full force across the Carolinas trying to keep roads safe.
There’s already been some DWI arrests across the state. One of the earliest was in Burke County when a man flipped his SUV on Highway 70 Tuesday morning. He was all right but a passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and was airlifted to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, said troopers.
Samuel Mauney was charged with DWI, careless and reckless driving and having an open container of liquor. The charges came after troopers examined the wreck scene and then found an unmarked bottle of pills in the vehicle as well as a half-filled mason jar of what they described as moonshine.
Mauney denied he was under the influence and said the pills and the moonshine were not his.
“I’m as sober as a judge,” he told WBTV.
A blood sample was given but no results are back yet. Mauney says he believes the charges will be dropped when the results come in. In the meantime, he was taken to jail.
Troopers say other drivers will face the same thing if they are caught driving impaired.
They are urging folks who are going out to celebrate the New Year, to have a designated driver.
