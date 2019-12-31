Teens accused in Walmart parking lot robbery, police chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15 and 16-year-old are accused of robbing a man of his car in a Charlotte Walmart parking lot and leading officers on a chase into South Carolina early Tuesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the situation unfolded around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The suspects robbed the victim of his vehicle at gunpoint, police say. The victim wasn’t hurt.
The teens are then accused of leading officers on a chase down Interstate 77 southbound. The pursuit came to an end when the stolen vehicle got stuck on the median while trying to turn around on I-77 near Exit 52.
No one was injured during the chase.
The suspects are juveniles and their identities will not be released.
