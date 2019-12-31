Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old woman in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Lincolnton, N.C. are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for 73-year-old Beth Rice Howard. She was last seen on Hillcrest Drive, off of N. Flint Street.
Howard is described as a white female with grey hair and blue eyes. She is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 115 lbs.
She could be driving a purple 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with N.C. license number RZF-8544. Police released a photo of a Jeep similar to Howard’s.
Anyone who sees Howard or has information on her whereabouts should call Jon Propst at the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-735-8202.
