Sheriff’s office: Man holds home burglar at gunpoint after taking shotgun away

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they have arrested a home burglar after a man took away his shotgun and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Robert Shugerts of Springfield and charged him with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a crime and malicious injury to real property.
“This individual was discovered inside this home and held until sheriff’s deputies could be called,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There were items that were collected and placed together that he was apparently going to steal.”
It happened early Sunday at a home in Neeses. A relative had stopped by the home around 8 a.m. to check on the property while the homeowners were away.
The relative told deputies that as he approached the home he noticed a golf cart in the yard and the front door to the home open.
“Inside, the relative said he ran across the living room when he spotted Shugerts sitting on the floor with what appeared to be a shotgun,” OCSO officials said."The relative struck Shugerts and pushed him against the wall, taking the weapon that turned out to be a shotgun stock, according to the report."
Deputies say the relative then held Shugerts until law enforcement arrived, threatening to use the shotgun stock on him if he moved.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators said they found the home in “complete disarray,” adding that several firearms were stacked on a kitchen counter along with ammo and other items.
“Bond was set on Shugerts at $42,000 cash or surety during Monday’s hearing,” OCSO officials said."First-degree burglary carries a sentence with a 15-year minimum and up to life in prison."
